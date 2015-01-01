Abstract

Adolescent suicide is a growing public health concern, prompting healthcare providers to adopt universal suicide risk screening in emergency care settings. This article explores the economic implications of implementing suicide risk screening programs for adolescents in emergency care. Universal screening, involving systematic assessment of every adolescent patient for suicide risk, has the potential to provide early identification and intervention. While such programs incur costs associated with staff training, protocol development, and follow-up care, they offer substantial economic benefits. Preventing suicide attempts and completed suicides through early intervention can lead to healthcare cost savings, improved long-term productivity, and reductions in litigation costs. This article underscores the importance of considering the economic dimensions of suicide risk screening in adolescent emergency care, highlighting its potential as both a life-saving intervention and an economically sound investment.