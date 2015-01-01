Abstract

PURPOSE The current review aims to focus on how risk and protective factors for self-harm in secure mental health hospitals are captured in the literature.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Fifty-seven articles were included in a systematic review, drawn from an initial 1,119 articles, post duplicate removal. Databases included Psycinfo, Psycarticles, Psycnet, Web of Science and EBSCO host. A thematic analysis was used, which included a meta-ethnographic approach for considering qualitative papers.



FINDINGS There was a clear focus on risk factors, with eight identified (in order of occurrence): raised emotional reactivity and poor emotion regulation; poor mental health; traumatic experiences; personality disorder diagnosis and associated traits; increased use of outward aggression - dual harm; constraints of a secure environment and lack of control; previous self-harm and suicide attempts; and hopelessness. Protective factors featured less, resulting in only three themes emerging (in order of occurrence): positive social support and communication; positive coping skills; and hope/positive outlook. Research limitations/implications This includes a proposal to move focus away from "risk" factors, to incorporate "needs", in terms of individual and environmental factors. There is also a need for more attention to focus on developing high quality research in this area.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The research captures an area where a synthesis of research has not been comprehensively undertaken, particularly with regards to capturing protective as well as risk factors.