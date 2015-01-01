|
Citation
|
Reed P. J. Med. Ethics 2024; 50(2): 124-125.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38050185
|
Abstract
|
Four of the commentaries criticised my claim that assisted suicide for the terminally ill is discriminatory.1 They were united in this judgement roughly because they insisted that assisted suicide is in fact a benefit and not a harm. I concede that if it is a benefit, then there is no way in which the terminally ill can be disadvantaged by it and hence no way it can be an instance of discrimination. I pointed out in the article that this issue is controversial and could not be settled in my article, nor can it be settled in this brief response.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Ethics