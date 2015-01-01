Abstract

One of the main goals of medical education is to facilitate the development of a professional identity. As part of this effort, trainees are exposed to the values and cultures of the profession in a process known as socialization. Learners must then negotiate incongruent aspects between their preexisting identities and nascent professional identities. Individuals from historically underrepresented ethnic groups often undergo more significant changes due to their values and culture not being as prevalent within the dominant ideology of medicine. This transformative process can lead to identity dissonance and manifest as an internal discomfort resulting from perceived contradictions between one's existing identity and the required professional identity. Identity dissonance may be traumatic and pose a threat to the academic performance and professional integration of trainees. These detrimental effects harm the medical workforce by depriving it of a group crucial in addressing health inequities. Educators tasked with facilitating the professional development of learners must consider their implicit expectations about professionalism, explore the distinct challenges experienced by individuals from underrepresented backgrounds in their professional development, and work to develop strategies to help trainees navigate identity dissonance. Subjectification, an education philosophy that focuses on compelling individuals to explore the new possibilities and responsibilities imparted to them by their education, provides a theoretical framework to help educators guide learners through identity dissonance.

Language: en