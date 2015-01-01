Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood adversity (CA) is strongly associated with depression and anxiety in later life. Many adults with a history of CA may have internalized an insecure self-concept, which may contribute to negative evaluations of one's current well-being relative to different standards. Yet, there is lack of research on well-being comparisons in adults with a history of CA.



OBJECTIVE: We examined aversive well-being comparisons (i.e., comparisons threatening the comparer's motives) in the context of CA and their predictive value in depression and anxiety beyond self-esteem, emotion regulation, and external control beliefs. Further, we investigated whether well-being comparison processes mediate the relationship between CA and depression and anxiety. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: We conducted a two-wave longitudinal study with 942 adult participants (mean age: 31.56 years, SD = 10.49, 18-75 years).



METHODS: Participants completed measures of CA, aversive well-being comparisons (social, temporal, counterfactual, and criteria-based comparisons), self-esteem, emotion regulation, and locus of control at two time points, three months apart.



RESULTS: CA was significantly linked to more frequent aversive well-being comparisons. These comparisons were associated with greater discrepancies relative to the comparison standard and a more negative affective impact, ultimately contributing to higher levels of subsequent anxiety and depression symptoms. Comparison frequency emerged as key mediator, highlighting potential pathways through which CA affects adult mental health. These associations emerged despite controlling for established variables in this context, namely self-esteem, emotion regulation, and external locus of control.



CONCLUSION: Our findings underscore the unique importance of aversive well-being comparisons in individuals with a history of CA.

Language: en