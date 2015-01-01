SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Deng M, Gu X, Wu F. Ergonomics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/00140139.2024.2374992

38972716

This experimental research explored background music's influence on the performance of numerical and spatial location working memory of extraverts and introverts. Sixty participants (30 extraverts and 30 introverts) were asked to complete numerical and spatial location working memory tests, under the conditions of background music and silence.

RESULTS showed a main negative effect of background music on the participants' performance of spatial location working memory. A significant interaction effect between music and personality (extroversion and introversion) on this performance was also observed. It revealed that a more negative effect of music in introverts as compared with extroverts. In contrast, no main or interaction effect was observed for the performance of numerical working memory. According to the influence of music on working memory, introversion-extraversion personality factors of workers such as cashiers or drivers require consideration.


personality; extraversion; introversion; working memory; Background music

