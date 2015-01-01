SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wurst C, Chen HYW. Ergonomics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/00140139.2024.2374376

38972719

The growing interest in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) centred work in the field of Ergonomics and Human Factors (EHF) can greatly benefit from Iris Young's Five Faces of Oppression theory, which details how well-intentioned systems can perpetuate harm in a number of ways. We call for a greater focus on systems of oppression in EHF research and practice along with increased collaboration with social sciences to tackle important societal issues. This article reviews the current state of research in the child welfare domain and provides examples for how cognitive engineering approaches can take inspiration from the social sciences to help create a more equitable future. These examples outline the potential mutualism between social sciences and EHF and the way this collaboration might dismantle various oppressive systems.


Human factors; child welfare; cognitive engineering; DEI

