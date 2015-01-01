Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is defined as a Glascow Coma Score of between 13 and 15. The diagnosis and rule out of individuals suffering from mTBI on an acute basis is imperfect and involves subjective measures. Serum biomarkers that exhibit narrow within-individual biological variation can be used for the early rule-out of mTBI, when baseline levels are compared during health.



METHODS: This is a descriptive study that applies published biological variation data of serum mTBI biomarkers for early rule out of sports-related injury.



RESULTS: Laboratory tests such as glial fibrillary acidic protein, fatty acid binding protein 7, and phosphorylated protein enriched in astrocytes have low within-individual variances and are potential candidates. Aldolase C also rises early in blood but the biological variation is of this marker is currently unknown.



CONCLUSIONS: The use of blood-based biomarkers, measured in real time using point-of-care testing devices when compared to a pre-competition baseline instead of a population-based reference interval, can provide early rule out of mTBI, and possibly enable on-field evaluations and a medical decision for a return to competition.

