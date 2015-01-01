|
Wassif GO, Abdelsalam A, Eldin WS, Abdel-Hamid MA, Damaty SI. J. Egypt Public Health Assoc. 2024; 99(1): e16.
38972944
BACKGROUND: Kitchen workers face a disproportionately high risk of injuries and illnesses. Yet, despite the ubiquity of kitchen-related injuries, there has been a relative lack of comprehensive research on this topic, particularly in developing countries. Ain Shams University, as a prestigious educational institution with its diverse kitchen staff, provides an ideal setting for studying the challenges faced in professional kitchens. This study aims to measure the prevalence of work-related injuries and illnesses among kitchen workers of two major students' hostels at Ain Shams University in Cairo and to explore their risk factors.
Accident; Hostel; Kitchen work; Work-related illnesses; Work-related injuries