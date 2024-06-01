Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Firearm injuries (FIs) are the leading cause of preventable morbidity and mortality in pediatric patients. In this study, we aim to define evolving trends and avenues for prevention.



METHODS: Following institutional review board approval, medical records of patients presenting to our two State-Designated Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Centers for treatment of FIs from 2010 to 2019 were retrospectively reviewed. Data was analyzed with Chi-Squared and Student's t-test; P-value <0.05 was significant.



RESULTS: 1037 FI encounters from 1005 unique patients aged 0-21 y were included. 70.4% (n = 730) were determined to be assaults, 26.1% (n = 271) unintentional, and 1.7% (n = 18) self-inflicted injuries. Overall mortality was 4.5% (n = 45). FI victims were most commonly African American (n = 836, 80.6%), male (n = 869, 83.8%), aged 13-17 (n = 753, 72.6%), and from single-parent families (n = 647, 62.4%). The incidence of FIs increased significantly over the last 5 y of the study (2010-2014, 6.8 FIs/month), compared to 2015-2019 (averaging 10.6 FIs/month, P < 0.0001). Concurrently, FI related fatality increased from an average of 2.6 deaths/year (2010-2014) to 6.4 deaths/year (2015-2019, P = 0.064).



RESULTS were subanalyzed for pediatric patients aged 0-14 y. For the entire cohort, 12.1% (n = 116) recidivists were identified. Geographic patterns of injury were identified, with 75% of all FIs clustered in a single urban region.



CONCLUSIONS: Incidence of pediatric FIs is increasing in recent years, with high mortality rates. Violence and recidivism are geographically concentrated, offering an opportunity for targeted interventions.

Language: en