Abstract

Since the 2000s, there has been a rapid growth on the research on sexual violence in armed conflict (SVAC). While this body of work generated a wealth of insights, much of the research remains siloed and discrete. This research agenda can benefit from broader evaluation and testing for competing explanations. The authors conduct a meta-analysis of the field using the SVAC dataset. Examining the available data from 1989 to 2011, the authors evaluate the various explanations for the drivers of SVAC put forth in the scholarship. Their study provides a systematic evaluation of the SVAC research agenda and aims to expand its scope and provides starting points for policymakers and practitioners to build targeted interventions against SVAC in support of the Women, Peace, and Security Agenda. The authors find that a majority of the research on SVAC are robust in the face of alternative explanations, indicating that the field is strong and in good health for policy utilization.