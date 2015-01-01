|
Lang JA, Wolff KT, Baglivio MT. Youth Violence Juv. Justice 2024; 22(3): 182-206.
Prior research has established the relationship between temperament and recidivism, yet the mechanisms that underlie this relationship have yet to be explored. School engagement represents one possible mechanism and has been shown to be related to both recidivism and temperament. The current study expands research on DeLisi and Vaughn's temperament theory by utilizing data from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice to determine if school engagement effectively mediates the relationship between temperament and continued delinquency.
