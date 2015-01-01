Abstract

This systematic literature review synthesizes available empirical studies exploring the challenges experienced by transgender youth within juvenile justice contexts and systems responses to them. The review followed PRISMA guidelines and searches were conducted in five academic databases from January 2000 to December 2020. Four qualitative articles met the inclusion criteria for review. Further research must be pursued to elucidate the lived experiences of transgender youth in juvenile justice systems. The juvenile justice system responses in providing for the unique health, social, and psychological needs of this vulnerable, carceral population are necessary to influence and guide best practice policies and procedures.

