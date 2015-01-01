SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Watson J, Bryce I, Phillips TM, Sanders T, Brömdal A. Youth Justice 2024; 24(1): 88-112.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, National Association for Youth Justice, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/14732254231167344

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This systematic literature review synthesizes available empirical studies exploring the challenges experienced by transgender youth within juvenile justice contexts and systems responses to them. The review followed PRISMA guidelines and searches were conducted in five academic databases from January 2000 to December 2020. Four qualitative articles met the inclusion criteria for review. Further research must be pursued to elucidate the lived experiences of transgender youth in juvenile justice systems. The juvenile justice system responses in providing for the unique health, social, and psychological needs of this vulnerable, carceral population are necessary to influence and guide best practice policies and procedures.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print