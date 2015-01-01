Abstract

Adolescent abstinence is considered as an important factor against peer pressure in communicating with the opposite sex. This research is aimed to investigate the factors playing key roles in improving the adolescent's abstinence and resistance to peer pressure.This research was conducted using a qualitative method through the grounded theory approach. In order to achieve this goal, 14 qualified teenage girls were selected by purposive sampling. Data collection via semi-structured interviews and data analysis were based on the grounded theory encompassing three stages: open, central and selective coding. By coding the findings, effective factors were classified into 6 categories: causal factors, background factors, facilitating and intervening conditions, resistance strategies and consequences. The core concept deduced from this analysis indicates that satisfying needs in a safe and reliable relationship with parents strengthens adolescents' abstinence and their invulnerability to peer pressure. Therefore, in addition to teaching self-care skills to teenagers, It is highly recommended for parents to be provided with necessary education regarding the necessity of establishing convivial and strong emotional bonds with teenagers along with creating a psychologically-safe family atmosphere.

Language: en