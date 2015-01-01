Abstract

The current research is a qualitative study of domestic violence against women using the grounded theory method. The studied population is married women from the outskirts of Khorram Abad city. The purposeful and theoretical sampling method and the data collection tool was in-depth interview, and after interviewing 20 of these women, theoretical saturation was achieved. In order to analyze the data, Strauss and Corbin's approach was used. The findings show that the interviewed women have experienced a wide range of violence.The central phenomenon of this study is "patriarchal attitude and helpless women against violence"; The causal conditions governing this phenomenon, the three categories of husband's addiction, economic issues, patriarchal attitude; The ruling bases of this phenomenon are power relations, domination of men and inferiority of women, lack of support from family and friends, lack of legal and social support; And the intervening conditions of the central phenomenon are the three categories of weak life skills, forced and early marriage.The strategies used by women in the face of violence are help from supportfamily networks, tolerance and coping, isolation and withdrawal, and resistance and finding solutions, which have consequences such as mental-psychological problems, turmoil in the family atmosphere

Language: en