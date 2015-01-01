Abstract

Women are part of the vulnerable sections of the society. Today, with the expansion of the virtual space, where some of the realities of human society have been transferred, some people use the image of women to pursue goals such as extortion, threats, making money, insulting their dignity. This issue has put women in a situation where if the right to their image in the virtual space is not protected, it will cause serious material and spiritual damage to different dimensions of their personality. This research has been written using documents and library sources, in a descriptive-analytical method, as well as by examining a number of cases and judgments issued by judges of the judiciary. The obtained results show that only in paragraph b of article 5 of the law on the method punishing persons who engage in unauthorized activities in audiovisual matters, approved in 2016, the right to the image of women is directly supported in special circumstances. Also, what has attracted the most attention of courts is the publication of obscene and vulgar images of women. In the judicial decisions, the legal protection of the right to image of women is more in direction of determining criminal punishments.

