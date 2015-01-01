Abstract

This research seeks to understand the processes that affect the gender aspects of ‎students' choice of major. With a qualitative approach,a semi-structured interview ‎was conducted with 42 students of different universities in Iran,and the resulting ‎data were measured and evaluated with thematic analysis technique. The findings ‎of the research show that the class gap and development are active in the selection ‎of the academic field,the hierarchical nature of the scores of universities and ‎academic fields on the one hand along with the class difference and development in ‎different regions of Iran limits the possibility of access to prestigious and high-‎paying universities and academic fields,this The limitation is more active for women ‎because it is associated with a gendered approach to academic disciplines that ‎feminizes occupations and consequently education and is associated with gender ‎quotas.The complicity of the family with the policy of local selection and emphasis ‎on ideal femininity in choosing a field and future job leads girls to bargain with ‎patriarchy. By interpreting the main themes and referring to the research literature ‎‎(Intersectionality theory),the final and comprehensive theme of the research is the ‎mechanisms of exclusion and discrimination that are formed at the intersection ‎between gender,class and center/periphery gap‏.‏

