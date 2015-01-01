|
Keshavarz K, Moosavi F. Women Stud. 2024; 15(47).
This research seeks to understand the processes that affect the gender aspects of students' choice of major. With a qualitative approach,a semi-structured interview was conducted with 42 students of different universities in Iran,and the resulting data were measured and evaluated with thematic analysis technique. The findings of the research show that the class gap and development are active in the selection of the academic field,the hierarchical nature of the scores of universities and academic fields on the one hand along with the class difference and development in different regions of Iran limits the possibility of access to prestigious and high-paying universities and academic fields,this The limitation is more active for women because it is associated with a gendered approach to academic disciplines that feminizes occupations and consequently education and is associated with gender quotas.The complicity of the family with the policy of local selection and emphasis on ideal femininity in choosing a field and future job leads girls to bargain with patriarchy. By interpreting the main themes and referring to the research literature (Intersectionality theory),the final and comprehensive theme of the research is the mechanisms of exclusion and discrimination that are formed at the intersection between gender,class and center/periphery gap.
