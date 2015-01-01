Abstract

The aim of this study is to revisit the important question of how human drivers steer in straight and curved roads. We review the two-point and the tangent point models and suggest a new perspective by introducing the center point model. An eye tracking platform was used to investigate the driver's gaze direction in real-time driving. Extensive data was collected in an urban environment via integration of the eye tracking system and a scene camera. The objectives of the experiments were to investigate the driver gaze behaviour in two scenarios in real traffic settings. In the first set of trials, the driver followed the tangent method whereas in the second set of tests, the driver focused on the perceived center of the road during driving in straight and curved roads. Moreover, the distance between the driver and the gaze point is found to be lower when turning left compared to turning right. This study underpins the improved performance of the center point model over the tangent point model. Furthermore, our analysis reveals correlation between gaze strategy and vehicular control, offering a deeper comprehension of visuomotor coordination essential for safe and efficient driving.These findings provide valuable insight into human driving behavior and can be utilized to develop more effective driver assistance systems and enhance lateral control mechanisms for driverless cars.