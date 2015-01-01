Abstract

Although interest in the travel patterns and behavior of women is increasing in the field of transportation studies, there is a notable lack of discourse surrounding the travel behavior of women with disabilities. In fact, the current prevalence of disabilities among women exceeds that of men. Conversely, women with disabilities experience elevated levels of risk in transportation as a result of various circumstances, including budgetary constraints, safety and security concerns, and discriminatory practices. Conversations about the travel behavior exhibited by women with disabilities might contribute to developing appropriate transportation strategies and enhancing the productivity and mobility of women with disabilities. This study explored the behaviors of women with disabilities in DKI Jakarta, Indonesia. This was accomplished by examining the travel diaries of 12 participants for one week, followed by interviews. The findings indicate certain resemblances in travel behavior between women with disabilities and women in the general population. However, disparities are shown regarding trip chaining frequency, transportation modes utilized, and companionship during travels. This study also emphasizes the significance of advancing assistive technology in transportation to address the travel needs and barriers of women with disabilities. The aim is to enhance their independence, particularly while fulfilling significant domestic responsibilities and facilitating their engagement in the workforce.