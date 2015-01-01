Abstract

This study focused on the physical activity of riding a motorcycle with a mechanical motor or engine and "kando" - a difficult concept to translate into English and explain to a Western audience. Kando is a ubiquitous Japanese expression used when people are emotionally moved. This study elucidated the components of kando regarding motorcycle riding and the factors that evoke it. Data were collected from 23 motorcyclists through online focus-group interviews and analyzed using the KH Coder. Six factors, "convenience," "inconvenience," "bodily," "interaction," "variety," and "stimulation," were identified as the unique aspects of motorcycle riding that evoke kando. Kando's objects included "motorcycle as a vehicle," "nature," and "humans." Kando was produced through the combination of the six unique factors and the three aforementioned objects; moreover, kando while riding a motorcycle comprised 10 factors, "delight," "excitement," "stimulation of the five senses," "overcoming," "achievement," "warmth," "sense of healing," "exhilaration," "sense of release," and "sense of bonding." Motorcyclists experience kando through motorcycle riding as a physical activity. The findings could contribute to further elucidating the term kando and motorcycle development.