Abstract

Reliable predictions of pavement performance are crucial for road maintenance, rehabilitation, and reconstruction planning. To facilitate predictions of the International Roughness Index (IRI) changes over time on national highways in Nepal, this study develops a comprehensive overall model, along with regional models that consider climatic and traffic variations among the highways. The study models IRI over time using the Artificial Neural Network (ANN) approach and compares the results with those obtained from a multiple linear regression-based model. The models are developed using pavement IRI, traffic, and climatic (rainfall and temperature) data specific to national highways of Nepal, encompassing 1745 sections and 3710 total observations. The ANN-based overall model has a coefficient of determination (R2) value of 0.82 and outperforms the regression-based model, which has an R2 value of 0.76. The regional models developed for the Terai, Hill, high volume Terai and low volume Terai highways have R2 values of 0.87, 0.91, 0.85 and 0.88, respectively, indicating a good fit. Analysis of the IRI trend over time, as observed from the performance curves generated from the ANN-based model, revealed an S-shaped pattern and lower Root Mean Square Error (RMSE) compared to the regression-based model. Sensitivity analysis highlighted the initial pavement IRI as the most significant parameter in all cases. High temperature days emerged as the second most influential parameter in most models, except for the high volume Terai model, where the number of commercial vehicles serves as the second most sensitive parameter after the initial IRI.