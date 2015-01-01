SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Orlovska J, Wickman C, Söderberg R, Bark D, Carlsson C, Gustavsson P. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2024; 25: e101130.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trip.2024.101130

This article discusses the importance of driver understanding and trust in Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and proposes a framework for a personalized driver coaching system called Driver Coach, focusing on the Volvo Pilot Assist (PA) function. Despite the widespread adoption of ADAS, research indicates that many drivers have limited comprehension of ADAS functionality and limitations. Moreover, feedback-related factors play a crucial role in determining drivers' proper use of ADAS. The article emphasizes the need for appropriate, continual feedback to enhance driver interaction with ADAS. Traditional methods, such as user manuals or supervised test drives, have limitations in effectively conveying critical information and facilitating driver adaptation. To address these challenges, the proposed Driver Coach app provides personalized, real-time recommendations to drivers based on their individual needs and understanding of both the system and driving context. The app was tested in a field trial involving 17 drivers over a four-month period, and the results regarding the logic design verification and the impact of the Driver Coach app on PA usage are presented. The findings highlight the potential of personalized, context-aware coaching systems to improve driver understanding and usage of ADAS.

ADAS; ADAS personalization; Data-driven design; Driver behavior assessment; Driver Coach app; Driver Coaching; Function personalization; Personalised Assistant; Real-time driver support; Real-time personalised Assistance; Vehicle data

