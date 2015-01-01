SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sundling C, Ceccato V, Gliori G. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2024; 25: e101131.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trip.2024.101131

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Individuals with disabilities constitute a vulnerable heterogeneous group of travellers in public transport. The present study aims to investigate victimisation and perceived safety patterns among train travellers with disabilities (asthma/allergy, motion sickness, depression/anxiety, and reduced mobility). Exploratory data analysis and logistic regression were used to analyse the data coming from a sample of railway travellers across 28 municipalities in Sweden (N = 3374). Individuals with disabilities are more likely to be victimised in transit than those with no disability and declared feeling more unsafe than the rest of the travellers, especially if they had been previously victimised. Like other passengers, individuals with disabilities complain about aggressive panhandling, sexual harassment, the presence of intoxicated people, and a lack of staff. Including disability groups and their special needs in planning is essential to make public transportation safer and more inclusive.

Keywords

Asthma or allergy; Crime; Depression or anxiety; Motion sickness; Railway; Reduced mobility

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print