SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Amedokpo YT. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2024; 131: e104184.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trd.2024.104184

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Electric motorcycles have been growing rapidly in Africa in recent years. Using a combination of business models that reduce the price barrier, some electric motorcycle suppliers have succeeded in creating communities of users. Nevertheless, the available scientific literature provides little information on these early adopters, notably on their experiences and how these contribute to forging or not a sense of loyalty perceived through the willingness to recommend and/or repurchase these motorcycles. Drawing on the user experience (UX) curves method, this article fills this gap by interviewing 20 drivers of electric mototaxis in Lomé. The results reveal a mixed user experience. They show that the scaling of electric motorcycles in Lomé depends on the ability of suppliers to increase the satisfaction of early adopters by offering electric motorcycles and/or conditions of use at least equal to, if not superior to, those currently offered by gasoline-powered motorcycles.

Keywords

Early adopters; Electric motorcycle; Fidelity; Lomé; Scaling; User experience

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print