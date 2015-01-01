Abstract

Despite limited research on the topic, understanding the barrier effect of roads on wildlife habitats in China is crucial for the placement of wildlife crossing structures. First, a habitat suitability evaluation model for goitered gazelle (Gazella subgutturosa) was established. Then, using the Linkage Mapper model, potential migration corridors were simulated along the expressway. The migration corridors were then overlaid with the crossing structures to evaluate the barrier effects of the expressway. A total of 12 barrier segments were identified by the results, eight of which were found to have crossing structures, and preliminary monitoring indicated that five of the bridges have been used by goitered gazelle (62.5%). Based on the results, recommendations for the mitigation of the barrier effect of expressways on goitered gazelle are provided.