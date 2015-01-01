Abstract

The Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) framework has the potential to induce changes in individual travel behavior towards more sustainable transportation alternatives by integrating multimodal travel services. However, insights into the behavioral responses of specific groups of people to MaaS, thus promoting green travel, are currently lacking. This paper intends to investigate the intergroup heterogeneous preferences on the choice of MaaS bundles and evaluate their contributions to eco-friendly travel. A stated choice experiment is designed, incorporating personalized MaaS service bundles complemented by different green travel-oriented ticketing strategies. The experiment caters to different groups of users related to public transport, cars, and other modes of transport. The results indicate a substantial improvement in the goodness-of-fit of the behavioral model after user classification, revealing significant heterogeneity in preferences among users regarding MaaS bundle choices. Notably, the impact of sub-tickets on nudging toward green transportation is more pronounced than that of monthly and discount tickets.