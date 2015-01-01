|
Li J, Philip McArthur D, Hong J, Livingston M. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2024; 131: e104231.
Abstract
This UK-focused longitudinal study examines the influence of maternal past non-transport, pro-environmental actions (e.g. eco-friendly shopping and energy-saving behaviours during their children's adolescence) on children's sustainable transport behaviours as young adults. It also explores the role of children's pro-environmental attitudes as young adults in this influence. Structural equation modelling was used to explore these complex interactions based on data from 977 mother-child pairs in waves 4 and 10 of the UK Household Longitudinal Study.
Longitudinal research; Pro-environmental attitudes; Pro-environmental behaviours; Sustainable transport behaviours; Young adults