Abstract

This UK-focused longitudinal study examines the influence of maternal past non-transport, pro-environmental actions (e.g. eco-friendly shopping and energy-saving behaviours during their children's adolescence) on children's sustainable transport behaviours as young adults. It also explores the role of children's pro-environmental attitudes as young adults in this influence. Structural equation modelling was used to explore these complex interactions based on data from 977 mother-child pairs in waves 4 and 10 of the UK Household Longitudinal Study.



FINDINGS reveal that maternal past non-transport, pro-environmental behaviours positively influence children's pro-environmental attitudes as young adults. While no direct influence of these maternal behaviours on children's sustainable transport behaviours as young adults was found, an indirect influence was observed, mediated through children's pro-environmental attitudes as young adults. This study not only provides a new perspective for understanding the origins of sustainable transport behaviours in young adults, but also reveals pathways of intergenerational transmission of pro-environmental behaviours.