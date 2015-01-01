Abstract

The growing market for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) has raised concerns about the long-term impacts of non-ionizing radiation (NIR) exposure. This study is the first to address the impact of NIR on consumer choice between HEV and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. We explore the hypothesis that NIR is associated with a lower probability of HEV choice in the presence of NIR information and the relative effect of NIR-health concerns versus environmental attitudes and driving norms. The data are collected from a stated choice experiment and estimated via a hybrid choice model. The results show that i NIR is associated with a lower choice probability of HEV, ii NIR-dread is associated with a higher probability of choosing ICE vehicles, while skepticism about NIR is associated with a higher probability of choosing HEV, iii prompting positively or negatively framed information about NIR discourages HEV choice compared to providing no information.