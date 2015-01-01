Abstract

Transportation resilience is a multifaceted construct, including technical, socioeconomic, and geospatial factors. Developing effective plans demands evaluation of all resilience aspects across two major resilience dimensions: robustness and rapidity. Quantitative evaluation and monitoring of resilience aspects provides a thorough understanding of changes in transportation resilience over time. This paper proposes a resilience index framework to quantitively measure the road transportation systems' resilience to wind and water-related hazards in coastal areas. The framework streamlines abundant information derived from various resilience factors in a hierarchical structure and allows transportation planners to analyze changes in system resilience and identify corresponding root causes. Case study results indicate that the framework can effectively capture and track progress/deterioration in various resilience aspects and enhance our understanding of multidimensional transportation resilience. Transportation planners can utilize the developed index to set resilience goals, monitor progress toward goals, and prioritize projects to address the root causes of resilience deficiency.