Abstract

Equity is of significant concern in roadway safety research, but existing research often overlooks confounding factors from roadway environment and traffic exposure. In this research, we apply a structural equation model approach to explore the underlying mechanism of disparity in non-motorist crashes in Houston, Texas by examining the mediating effect of two transportation modes, motor vehicle transportation and active transportation. The results suggest that disadvantaged neighborhoods tend to have a positive direct and total effect on non-motorist crashes. Mediating analysis shows denser roadway environments and higher vehicular exposure could indirectly contribute to such disparity, while inadequate active transportation infrastructure and active transportation exposure might mitigate non-motorist crash risk to some extent. This research offers conceptual insights for urban and transportation planners to consider equity in roadway safety practices and supporting evidence for providing active transportation infrastructure and mitigating traffic exposure in disadvantaged communities to improve transportation equity.