Abstract

This study investigates the uniqueness of Fridays for telework in relation to commuting and non-work travel patterns. Utilizing Bayesian analysis on UK National Travel Survey data (2015-2019), it explores differences in trip frequency, distance, time, and CO2 emissions across days, particularly focusing on teleworkers versus other workers. The findings highlight Fridays as a distinct day for teleworkers, marked by a 20 % reduction in commuting and increased non-work trips, particularly during afternoons and evenings, compared to other weekdays and non-teleworkers. Key factors influencing these patterns include commuting mode, particularly private car use, and rural residency. The study concludes by considering telework's potential in reducing travelrelated CO2 emissions and its impact on public transport and local economies, especially post-COVID-19.