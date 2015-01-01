SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Song Q, Huang Y, Li W, Chen F, Qiu W. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2024; 132: e104256.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trd.2024.104256

unavailable

Trip trajectory data from dockless bikeshare (DBS) users have enabled new avenues to investigate the impacts of built environments on cycling behaviors. Nevertheless, most prior studies focused on macro-level attributes (e.g., land use), overlooking the micro-level streetscape characteristics that influence cyclists' in-situ perceptions. Although studies have explored the role of objective visual features (e.g., greenery), few have addressed that of perceived visual qualities (e.g., enclosure). Using ∼ 5,000 Lime trips, we found both objective visual features and subjective perceptions significantly affect DBS traffic in understudied small cities like Ithaca. Wider and open streets with higher visual complexity, human scale, and safety attract DBS users, consistent with docked bikeshare and personal bike findings. Conversely, streets characterized by higher enclosure, and excessive obstructions (e.g., cars and grass) deter cyclists. Our study provides evidence for planners to renovate bicycle-friendly streets with minimal urban design interventions to foster more active travel.

Dockless bikeshare; Small cities; Street environment; Urban design quality; Urban perception

