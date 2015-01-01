Abstract

Burn injuries can have profound impacts on individuals and the healthcare system, resulting in devastating physical, psychological, social, and economic consequences [1-6]. Burn injuries can cause painful wounds, debilitating injuries, frequent hospitalizations, and high medical costs [7-9]. Individuals who have experienced severe burns may be susceptible to developing psychological disorders such as anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress [10]. In addition, the patients with severe burns and limited financial resources, particularly those who sustained burns to their face and hands, have a lower quality of life (QOL) [11]. As a result, it is very important to address the issues facing burn survivors, particularly those who face a variety of challenges after they have been discharged from the hospital after being burned. To help recover after discharge in burn survivors, healthcare providers need to be aware of the experiences and needs of burn survivors [12]. However, there is limited information regarding burn survivors' problems after being discharged from the hospital. Based on a qualitative study in South Korea, burn survivors often face three types of problems, including reintegrating into society, persistent discomfort, unpredictable hypertrophic scarring, and the burden of health insurance payments. Numerous participants reported experiencing persistent issues with unpleasant symptoms, including soreness, pain, itching, sleep disruptions, and unpredictable changes in scarring and other symptoms. Survivors of burn injuries described a significant financial burden related to the high costs of irreparable rehabilitation expenses and ongoing skin care costs [12].



In sum, understanding the mental experiences and challenges of burn survivors after hospital discharge is essential. This helps to improve care and improve patients' QOL after hospital discharge. Burn care teams should concentrate on addressing the primary difficulties encountered by burn survivors and formulate patient-focused treatment strategies that are customized to address their individual needs. Also, due to the limited information, it is recommended that more studies be conducted in different countries about the challenges of burn survivors after hospital discharge. This will enable us to adopt strategies tailored to each region.

