Abstract

To best of our knowledge, this is the first study that assessed psychometric properties of Farsi version of the nurses' global assessment of suicide risk (NGASR) in sample of patients under hemodialysis. In this methodological study that was done in 2019, 280 patients were gathered. The NGASR scale was translated from English to Persian using the forward-backward translation method. To evaluate the scale's construct validity, Maximum Likelihood Exploratory Factor Analysis (MLEFA) with Varimax Rotation and Exploratory Graph Analysis were used to extract the factor structure. The mean age of cancer patients was 56.97 (SD=13.48; 95%CI: 55.38 to 58.55). Using the Varimax rotations revealed two independent factors (named history of suicide and suicide plan) and that explained 32.1% of the total variance. Also, McDonald's omega for these two factors were 0.728 and 0.824 respectively. Based on the results, NGASR has good validity and reliability. So, it can be used in Iranian patients on hemodialysis in future studies.

Language: en