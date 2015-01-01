|
Ricciardelli R, Taillieu T, Coulling R, Johnston MS, Carleton RN, Afifi T. Can. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Alcohol use among correctional workers remains an understudied phenomenon, although recognized in literature as a coping strategy employed by persons in public safety occupations. Moreover, previous literature denotes a prevalence of mental health disorders higher than that of the general population among correctional workers and public safety personnel. In the present study, we examine the prevalence of alcohol use disorders among correctional workers employed in the provincial correctional service in Ontario, Canada (n = 915), to understand the severity of the concern and to explain how alcohol use is associated with diverse mental health concerns. Specifically, we unpack the correlation between problematic alcohol use, mental health disorders, and suicide behaviours among this correctional worker population, finding that the prevalence of mental health disorders and suicide thoughts and behaviours was higher for persons reporting problematic alcohol use.
Language: en