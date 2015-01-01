Abstract

In the coal mining process, a large amount of harmful gases will be produced, which we call "gas". The main component of gas is methane. After the methane concentration reaches a certain limit, an explosion will occur, seriously affecting the safety of the production of coal mines. Gas safety situational awareness is an important basis for gas early warning. In order to take appropriate measures for different levels of risk, the safety situation level is classified into five levels, which can be attributed to the classification problem in machine learning. We propose a gas security situation analysis model based on the Schweizer-Sklar rule (GSSAM-SSR) using the multiweighted Schweizer-Sklar triangular norm array combination rule (SSR). First, the raw data are preprocessed. The model uses K-means clustering with feature preference to determine the label column of the data set and principal component analysis to reduce the dimensionality of the collected high-dimensional gas-related data. Ten basic classification models are constructed, and the best performing models are selected as the basic classifier set by using the preorder method. Then, the SSR combination rule is proposed to combine the basic classifiers. Finally, considering the dynamic and quasi dynamic data of the mine, the basic classifier set and SSR combination rule are combined to construct the GSSAM-SSR model and applied to the gas security situation analysis. Experimental results show that the SSR combination rule achieves the best classification performance, exhibiting an accuracy of 94.43%, which is 2.51% higher than the accuracy of the gradient boosting decision tree model, which was the highest performing basic classifier and higher than the accuracies of the voting method and Bayesian combination rule.

Language: en