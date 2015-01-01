Abstract

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is defined by the abnormal accumulation of hyperphosphorylated tau (p-tau) in neurons around blood vessels at the depths of cortical sulci. CTE is found almost exclusively in people with a history of repeated mild traumatic brain injury [1]. While the majority of CTE cases have been reported in males playing contact sports, anyone experiencing repetitive head injury (RHI) is potentially at risk [2].



Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a global public health issue, with most recent estimates indicating that nearly 1 in 3 or 736 million women have experienced IPV [7]. CTE was first linked with IPV in 1990 [6], where the deceased had suffered physical abuse for ‘many years’. Evidence of RHI was found in the form of ‘abnormal thickening of the ears, resembling “cauliflower ears” of pugilists’ [6]. In 2021, another case was published using contemporary CTE diagnostic criteria and occurring on a background of years of abuse with “cauliflower ears” and numerous scars of the scalp [5]. Here we report two additional cases of CTE in the context of IPV.



Forensic autopsies were performed on two women with significant vulnerability, complex health issues, and RHI in the context of longstanding IPV (Table 1). Multiple facial and scalp scars were present in both cases, as well as recent scalp lacerations. There was no evidence of recent or remote strangulation/neck compression. Screening for CTE was based on current recommendation ...

Language: en