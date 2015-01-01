|
Shahmir HS, Shafaq M, Samia H, Aruna H, Khadija B, Haleema Y. Afr. Health Sci. 2023; 23(4): 406-414.
38974253
OBJECTIVE: To determine the frequency of domestic violence in pregnancy and its adverse maternal outcomes among Pakistani women. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This was a prospective descriptive longitudinal study conducted at the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, Karachi from October 2021 to March 2022. The questionnaire was filled during an interview. First part included demographic profile, second part comprised of 5 items with 'yes' or 'no' options. Any positive answer meant woman was subjected to abuse. Adverse maternal outcome was also assessed.
Humans; Adult; Female; Socioeconomic Factors; Domestic violence; Prospective Studies; Young Adult; Pregnancy; Surveys and Questionnaires; Longitudinal Studies; Pakistan/epidemiology; *Domestic Violence/statistics & numerical data; Pregnancy Complications/epidemiology; Pregnancy Outcome/epidemiology; pregnancy outcomes; Pregnant Women/psychology