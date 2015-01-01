|
Citation
|
Sara GJ, Zahra BK, Maryam N, Saman M. Afr. Health Sci. 2023; 23(4): 391-398.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Faculty of Medicine, Makerere University)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38974290
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sexual violence is a global public health problem that has serious and multiple consequences for the victims' health.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Self Concept; Adolescent; Young Adult; Prevalence; Surveys and Questionnaires; sexual violence; *Sex Offenses/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Sexual Behavior/psychology; Sexual Partners/psychology; sexual self-consciousness; Women of reproductive age