Idowu A, Aremu AO, Akanbi IM, Eseigbe G, Adewale V, Awubite L, Adebayo O, Arisa D, Adetona B, Olaniyan A, Olafisoye E, Olorunshola O, Eyitayo J, Ogunlana O, Aboloye O, Mayor A, Olatunde E. Afr. Health Sci. 2023; 23(4): 563-574.
(Copyright © 2023, Faculty of Medicine, Makerere University)
38974308
STUDY OBJECTIVES: This study assessed the prevalence, patterns and factors associated with substance abuse among youths of Ejigbo community, Osun State, Nigeria.
Language: en
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Risk Factors; Adult; Female; Male; Socioeconomic Factors; Adolescent; adolescents; Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; Young Adult; Prevalence; Surveys and Questionnaires; prevalence; Substance abuse; youths; *Substance-Related Disorders/epidemiology; Alcohol Drinking/epidemiology; *Rural Population/statistics & numerical data; Nigeria/epidemiology; patterns