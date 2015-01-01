Abstract

Few studies have evaluated postpartum depression (PPD) in women living with HIV (WLHIV) in Botswana, a high prevalence HIV setting. The Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) was used to evaluate PPD symptoms in WLHIV (n = 300) and women who are HIV-uninfected (n = 131) in the Tshilo Dikotla study, an observational cohort study with a nested randomized trial. The EPDS was administered at 2, 6, and 12 months postpartum. We assessed the association of (1) HIV infection and (2) antiretroviral therapy (ART) with odds of PPD symptoms (EPDS ≥ 10 or thoughts of self-harm) in the first year postpartum using generalized estimating equations. Of WLHIV, 24 (8.00%) had PPD symptoms at one or more follow-up time points, compared to 9 (6.9%) women who were HIV-seronegative. There was no association between HIV status and PPD symptoms (adjusted odds ratio [aOR]:1.69, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.73-3.93, p = 0.225); however, WLHIV on efavirenz-based ART regimens had higher odds of experiencing PPD symptoms compared to dolutegravir-based ART (aOR:3.05, 95% CI:1.16-8.03, p = 0.024).

