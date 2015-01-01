Abstract

INTRODUCTION: As the number of older people with HIV (PWH) grows, accidental falls and their associated negative health outcomes are of increasing concern. Fall risk can be measured using novel screening tools such as evaluating postural stability using force plate technology. The aims of this study were to test this technology to assess fall risk among older PWH.



METHODS: In a cross-sectional, observational study of people with and without (PWoH) with a range of fall risk, participants underwent balance assessment using the validated BTrackS balance plate. Postural stability was compared by HIV serostatus. Multivariable linear regressions were used to examine the relationship between postural stability and validated measures of fall risk balance and frailty status.



RESULTS: Among 34 PWH and 30 PWoH, all ≥50 years, postural stability was worse among PWH (35.4 cm vs 28.3 cm, p= 0.07). In multivariable models, worse postural stability was associated with reporting a fall in the past 6 months (β=0.32, p=0.004), worse fall efficacy (β=0.45, p<0.001), and being frail or pre-frail (β=0.26, p=0.027). In multivariable models stratified by HIV serostatus, worse postural stability was significantly associated with worse fall efficacy (β=0.53, p<0.01) and lower balance confidence (β=-0.33, p=0.04) among PWH but not PWoH.



CONCLUSION: Among older PWH and PWoH, worse postural stability was associated with validated measures of fall risk, including history of falls and poorer falls efficacy. Assessment of postural sway is a promising objective screening test for fall risk among older PWH.

Language: en