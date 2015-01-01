Abstract

AIMS: To explore the effect or potential effect of alcohol marketing in people with an alcohol use disorder, in recovery from an alcohol use disorder, and hazardous and harmful drinkers.



METHODS: Relevant literature was identified by searching Medline (OVID), EMBASE (OVID), and PsycINFO (OVID) and relevant websites. Both quantitative and qualitative studies were eligible for inclusion. A narrative approach was used to synthesize the findings.



RESULTS: The review included 10 studies. Two quantitative and three qualitative studies focused on participants recovering from an alcohol use disorder and five quantitative studies on those with hazardous or harmful consumption levels of alcohol. The effect of alcohol advertising on alcohol use was only assessed in one study, a small experimental study of young adult heavy drinkers, which found no significant association. Studies looking at other outcomes found that people with or at risk of alcohol problems were likely to notice alcohol advertisements and find them appealing, and that advertisements may have an effect on positive alcohol-related emotions and cognitions. Among people in recovery from an alcohol use disorder, findings suggested that there could be an effect on craving, and that alcohol marketing may be perceived to trigger a desire to drink.



CONCLUSIONS: Alcohol marketing is likely to have an effect on alcohol consumption in people with, or at increased risk of, an alcohol problem. Studies have also found that alcohol marketing is perceived to act as a trigger by people in recovery from alcohol problems. SUMMARY: A rapid review explored the effect of alcohol marketing in people with an alcohol use disorder, in recovery from an alcohol use disorder, and hazardous and harmful drinkers. The findings of the 10 included studies suggest that an effect of alcohol marketing in these populations is likely.

