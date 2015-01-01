SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ou H, Yeh YW. Am. J. Ther. 2024; 31(4): e502-e504.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/MJT.0000000000001703

PMID

38976539

Abstract

No abstract was provided. However, the first page of this article is available by following the DOI.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Aged, 80 and over; Treatment Outcome; *Accidental Falls; *Lewy Body Disease/drug therapy/psychology; *Quinolones/therapeutic use; *Thiophenes/therapeutic use/administration & dosage; Antipsychotic Agents/therapeutic use

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print