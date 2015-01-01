Abstract

Sporting helmets contain force attenuating materials which reduce traumatic head injury risk and may influence sport-related concussion (SRC) sequelae. The purpose of this study was to examine the association of sport helmet status with SRC-clinical presentation and recovery trajectories in men's collegiate athletes. Sport helmet status was based on the nature of sports being either helmeted/non-helmeted. 1070 SRCs in helmeted (HELM) sports (Men's-Football, Ice Hockey, and Lacrosse), and 399 SRCs in non-helmeted (NOHELM) sports (Men's-Basketball, Cheerleading, Cross Country/Track & Field, Diving, Gymnastics, Soccer, Swimming, Tennis, and Volleyball) were analyzed. Multivariable negative binomial regression models analyzed associations between sport helmet status and post-injury cognition, balance, and symptom severity, adjusting for covariate effects (SRC history, loss of consciousness, anterograde/retrograde amnesia, event type). Kaplan-Meier curves evaluated median days to: initiation of return to play (iRTP) protocol, and unrestricted RTP (URTP) by sport helmet status. Log-rank tests were used to evaluate differential iRTP/URTP between groups. Two independent multivariable Weibull accelerated failure time models were used to examine differential iRTP and URTP between groups, after adjusting for aforementioned covariates and symptom severity score. Overall, the median days to iRTP and URTP was 6.3 and 12.0, respectively, and was comparable across NOHELM- and HELM-SRCs. Post-injury symptom severity was lower (Score Ratio 0.90, 95%CI 0.82, 0.98), and cognitive test performance was higher (Score Ratio 1.03, 95%CI 1.02, 1.05) in NOHELM-compared to HELM-SRCs. Estimated time spent recovering to iRTP/URTP was comparable between sport helmet status groups.



FINDINGS suggest that the grouping of sports into helmeted and non-helmeted show slight differences in clinical presentation but not recovery.

