SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Blagui I, Mokline A, Fraj H, Messad AA. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2024; 37(2): 97-100.

Vernacular Title

Brûlures des pieds chez le diabétique: À propos de 34 cas

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Mediterranean Council for Burns and Fire Disasters)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

38974787

PMCID

PMC11225296

Abstract

Diabetes causes peripheral neuropathy with loss of sensitivity of feet to pain, predisposing diabetic patients to a high risk of severe burns. Our retrospective study aimed to look at epidemiological, clinical, therapeutic and outcome characteristics of feet burns occurring in patients with diabetes, hospitalized in the burn trauma center of Tunis over 4 years (from 2019 to 2022). We included 34 patients, among which 9 had only feet burns. Their mean age was 60 years (range: 41-83 years), with male predominance (sex ratio = 1.83). A quarter of patients (n=9) were on oral antidiabetic drugs (OADs) and more than half (n= 18) were at the stage of degenerative complications. At admission, blood glucose level was higher than 10 mmol/l in 73% of patients. TBSA was 19%. Twenty-two patients had deep feet burns, among which 5 patients underwent aponerrotomy for deep, circular burns. Amputation was done in 15 patients: toes (n=9), one limb (n=3) and two limbs (n=3). Duration of ICU stay was 18.3 days and mortality was 20.58%.


Language: fr

Keywords

epidemiology; prevention; treatment; burns; diabetic foot

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print