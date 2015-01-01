Abstract

Diabetes causes peripheral neuropathy with loss of sensitivity of feet to pain, predisposing diabetic patients to a high risk of severe burns. Our retrospective study aimed to look at epidemiological, clinical, therapeutic and outcome characteristics of feet burns occurring in patients with diabetes, hospitalized in the burn trauma center of Tunis over 4 years (from 2019 to 2022). We included 34 patients, among which 9 had only feet burns. Their mean age was 60 years (range: 41-83 years), with male predominance (sex ratio = 1.83). A quarter of patients (n=9) were on oral antidiabetic drugs (OADs) and more than half (n= 18) were at the stage of degenerative complications. At admission, blood glucose level was higher than 10 mmol/l in 73% of patients. TBSA was 19%. Twenty-two patients had deep feet burns, among which 5 patients underwent aponerrotomy for deep, circular burns. Amputation was done in 15 patients: toes (n=9), one limb (n=3) and two limbs (n=3). Duration of ICU stay was 18.3 days and mortality was 20.58%.

Language: fr