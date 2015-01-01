Abstract

Burns are a major public health issue. Psychiatric issues require special attention. According to research, lowering stigma and anxiety and raising self-esteem are efficient ways to encourage the social reintegration of burn patients. The current study was aimed at investigating the association between burn patients' anxiety, depression, low self-esteem levels and the total body surface area (TBSA) affected by burn injuries. This single-center, cross-sectional study was conducted from January to June 2022. A sample size of 200 burn patients was calculated. Any patient with a prior psychiatric diagnosis was disqualified from the trial except for nicotine dependency. The patients were evaluated for anxiety, depression and self-esteem using specific scales. The data were tabulated and statistically analyzed using SPSS 25.0. There was male predominance as 55% (n=110) of participants were males. The age range was 18-70 years, and the average age of participants was 36.4±8.6 years. About 68.50% of participants were married, 29.50% were unmarried and 2% were divorced/widowed. Men tended to experience anxiety symptoms more frequently. More than half (58.0%) suffered from burns involving 20-39% of total body surface area (TBSA). No significant relationship was found between TBSA and anxiety, depression or self-esteem. Psychiatric issues are highly prevalent in burn victims. More research is necessary to determine the extent and determinants of psychological issues in burn patients.



Les brûlures sont un problème de santé publique majeur et leurs conséquences psychiatriques ne doivent pas être négligées. La prise en compte de la baisse thymique, de l'anxiété et de la perte de confiance en soi promeuvent la réintégration sociale de ces patients. Cette étude a cherché une corrélation entre la surface brûlée et les conséquences psychologiques et/ou psychiatriques. Cette étude monocentrique cas- témoin a été conduite entre janvier et juin 2022, permettant de recruter l'effectif calculé de 200 brûlés, exempts de pathologie psychiatrique préalable (hors addiction au tabac). Anxiété, dépression et estime de soi ont été mesurées au moyen d'échelles spécifiques puis analysées avec SSPS 25.0. Cent dix (55%) des patients étaient de sexe masculin. L'âge moyen était de 36,4 +/- 8,6 ans (18-70). Environ 68,5% des patients étaient mariés, 29,5% célibataires et 2% séparés ou veufs. Les hommes tendaient à présenter plus souvent des symptômes anxieux. Plus de la moitié (58%) avaient une atteinte sur 20 à 39% de SCT, cependant il n'a pas été trouvé de corrélation entre la SCT et les variables étudiées. Les séquelles psychiatriques étant très fréquentes après une brûlure, il est nécessaire d'en déterminer la gravité et les facteurs déclenchants.

