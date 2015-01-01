|
Citation
Rehan M, Tariq R, Iqbal T, Sarwar MA, Tul Ain Q, Waheed U. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2024; 37(2): 134-139.
(Copyright © 2024, Mediterranean Council for Burns and Fire Disasters)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
38974791
PMCID
Abstract
Burns are a major public health issue. Psychiatric issues require special attention. According to research, lowering stigma and anxiety and raising self-esteem are efficient ways to encourage the social reintegration of burn patients. The current study was aimed at investigating the association between burn patients' anxiety, depression, low self-esteem levels and the total body surface area (TBSA) affected by burn injuries. This single-center, cross-sectional study was conducted from January to June 2022. A sample size of 200 burn patients was calculated. Any patient with a prior psychiatric diagnosis was disqualified from the trial except for nicotine dependency. The patients were evaluated for anxiety, depression and self-esteem using specific scales. The data were tabulated and statistically analyzed using SPSS 25.0. There was male predominance as 55% (n=110) of participants were males. The age range was 18-70 years, and the average age of participants was 36.4±8.6 years. About 68.50% of participants were married, 29.50% were unmarried and 2% were divorced/widowed. Men tended to experience anxiety symptoms more frequently. More than half (58.0%) suffered from burns involving 20-39% of total body surface area (TBSA). No significant relationship was found between TBSA and anxiety, depression or self-esteem. Psychiatric issues are highly prevalent in burn victims. More research is necessary to determine the extent and determinants of psychological issues in burn patients.
Keywords
|
Pakistan; depression; anxiety; burns