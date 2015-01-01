Abstract

Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the leading causes of mortality and morbidity by poisoning in the world. Signs and symptoms are nonspecific and related to impaired oxygen delivery to tissues, with the brain being the most affected organ due to its high oxygen demand. CO-Hb is a poor indicator of severity and long-term outcome, with clinicians relying more on clinical features such as level of consciousness and need for intubation, organ dysfunction and shock and also pH level. A 45-year-old female was found unconscious in her home with the fireplace lit and smoke all over the house. She was last seen well 18 hours before. She was brought to the emergency department and was admitted to the ICU in coma and cardiogenic shock, with a metabolic acidosis with hyperlactacidemia and a CO-Hb level of 15.5%. Laboratorial investigation revealed hepatic cytolysis, acute renal failure, rhabdomyolysis and a troponin I level of 338 ng/L. ECG showed no acute myocardial ischemia. Echocardiogram revealed diffuse hypokinesia with an ejection fraction of 25%. Head CT scan showed bilateral and symmetrical hypodensities of the globus pallidus. The patient underwent hyperbaric oxygen treatment with full neurological and cardiac recovery, allowing extubation 48 hours after admission. This rare severe case of coma due to carbon monoxide intoxication with globus pallidus injury and cardiogenic shock was successfully treated with hyperbaric oxygen, showing that it can be the right treatment choice in these cases, with an excellent impact on neurological and cardiac outcome.

